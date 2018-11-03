Carvana (CVNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Carvana Co. provide eCommerce platform for buying used cars. Carvana Co. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of CVNA opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of -0.98. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $475.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.16 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $760,360.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,080,714.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $3,165,059.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,361,225.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,471,036 shares of company stock worth $151,403,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $35,039,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 11.4% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,964,000 after buying an additional 160,294 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Carvana by 622.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

