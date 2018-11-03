Cardtronics (CATM) Trading 22.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) traded up 22.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $33.96. 2,173,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 608,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $340.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $755,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after buying an additional 224,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after buying an additional 184,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 362,180 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

