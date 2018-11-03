CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO) CFO Buys $68,100.00 in Stock

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) CFO Lance Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,181.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CMO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

CMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 45.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 37.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 121,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 32.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

