Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 252,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag purchased 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $59,729.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,724 shares of company stock valued at $71,115. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2,713.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.