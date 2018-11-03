Capital Power (CPX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research note released on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPX. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Capital Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE:CPX opened at C$27.05 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$22.15 and a 52-week high of C$29.79.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.