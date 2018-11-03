Capital One Financial Comments on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $558.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 22.01%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,928,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 2,491,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $47,232,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Day sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.