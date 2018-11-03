Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Hold Rating for Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “. We reiterate our Neutral rating on CPSI shares and our 12- month price target of $28. After the close on Thursday, Nov. 1, CPSI reported mixed 3Q18 results. Adjusted EPS was above expectations due to a one-time tax benefit. Revenue was below FactSet consensus and our estimates. TruBridge revenue growth was strong in the quarter, but system sales and support revenue were relatively weaker. As is usually the case, the company did not provide specific financial guidance other than to say that several implementations have been pushed into 4Q18. We view the current MU3 regulatory conditions as the leading cause of the continued delays in implementations.””

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of CPSI opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $356.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.13. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

