Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$289.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$274.00 to C$311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$300.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$305.00 to C$340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$290.00 to C$325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, insider Chad Rolstad bought 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$205.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,637.50. Also, insider Justin Dale Meyer sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.10, for a total transaction of C$391,034.40.

Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$269.45. The company had a trading volume of 338,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,324. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$212.50 and a one year high of C$291.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 89.03% and a return on equity of 101.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

