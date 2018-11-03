Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. 4,471,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,216. Canadian Natural Resource has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Natural Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

