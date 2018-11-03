Canaccord Genuity Upgrades The Sage Group (SGE) to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGE. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 666.29 ($8.71).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

LON SGE opened at GBX 564.60 ($7.38) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 613 ($8.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 825.20 ($10.78).

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.