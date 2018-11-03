Cameco (CCJ) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.06. Cameco shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 2345610 shares trading hands.
The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Cameco had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 6.16.
About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.
