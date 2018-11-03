Cameco (CCJ) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.06. Cameco shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 2345610 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Cameco had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,327,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,069 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,809,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,300 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 5,967,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,286 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 101.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,217,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cameco by 72.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,154,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 903,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 6.16.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.