Camden National (CAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAC. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 target price on shares of Camden National in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Camden National stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $657.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Camden National by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Camden National by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

