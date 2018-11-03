Calix (CALX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.53. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $268,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 54,300 shares of company stock worth $377,380 in the last ninety days. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CALX. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

