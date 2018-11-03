Caci International (CACI) PT Set at $220.00 by Loop Capital

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) has been assigned a $220.00 price target by analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CACI. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caci International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

NYSE CACI opened at $172.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Caci International has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $200.85.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,995 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $979,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,731 shares of company stock worth $2,080,561 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Caci International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caci International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the second quarter worth about $317,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Caci International by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caci International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,951,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

