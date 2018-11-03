Cabot (CBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.59 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CBT opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63.

Cabot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cabot news, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 40,519 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $2,660,072.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,894 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,091.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas S. Cross sold 16,000 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,053,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,448 shares of company stock worth $5,860,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $134.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

