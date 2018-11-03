Buckle (BKE) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

BKE stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 528,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,600. Buckle has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Buckle will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In other Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Huss sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $38,199.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $141,102. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Buckle by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

