Buckingham Research Boosts Under Armour (UAA) Price Target to $20.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Buckingham Research from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley reissued a sell rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 6,022,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,436,207. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.06, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Under Armour has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 295,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 69,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 93,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

