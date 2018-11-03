BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) PT Raised to GBX 275

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note published on Friday morning. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the communications services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 272.19 ($3.56).

BT Group – CLASS A stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 264.65 ($3.46). 45,905,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1 year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In related news, insider Alison Wilcox purchased 53,728 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £119,276.16 ($155,855.43).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

