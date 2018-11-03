Bruker (BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Bruker updated its FY18 guidance to $1.36-1.40 EPS.

Shares of BRKR opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bruker has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,618,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Bruker by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after buying an additional 652,032 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

