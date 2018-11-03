BRP Inc (DOOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the seven analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $53.48 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BRP an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,375. BRP has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $320,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $60,839,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $39,716,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $567,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

