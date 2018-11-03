Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cenovus Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -437.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 39,769,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,677,000 after buying an additional 194,244 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,301,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,660,000 after buying an additional 6,574,007 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 101.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,585,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,253,000 after buying an additional 3,321,205 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 115.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,306,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after buying an additional 2,303,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,775,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after buying an additional 227,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0382 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

