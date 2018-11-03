Brokerages Set Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Price Target at $31.50

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of TSC opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $730.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, Chairman James F. Getz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $298,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 4,300 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,361.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,300 shares of company stock worth $398,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,949,000 after buying an additional 257,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 48.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 1,932.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 347,948 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

