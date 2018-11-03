Brokerages Set Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Target Price at $23.00

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

RST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RST opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Rosetta Stone has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sonia Galindo sold 1,711 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $27,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Logue acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 226.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 179,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 63.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 71,542 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 12.4% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 34.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 35.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

