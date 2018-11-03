Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Price Target at $32.17

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 12,042 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $373,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,287 shares of company stock worth $1,180,736. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,429,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,638,000 after buying an additional 1,122,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,518,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,991,000 after buying an additional 321,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,285,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 39,544 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,868,000 after buying an additional 623,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,606,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,051,000 after buying an additional 667,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.55 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

