Brokerages Set Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) PT at $20.75

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 189,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,034. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $911.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.68%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

