Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to announce $83.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.50 million and the highest is $83.51 million. Primo Water posted sales of $82.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $307.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $308.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $324.39 million, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $326.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.21%.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of PRMW opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.95 million, a PE ratio of -61.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 148,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $3,000,322.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,410.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,509 shares of company stock worth $4,895,288. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,728 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Primo Water by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 431,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

