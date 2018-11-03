Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) will post $962.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $950.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $974.47 million. Granite Construction posted sales of $801.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, August 9th. MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of GVA opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other Granite Construction news, Director Claes Bjork acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $287,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Granite Construction by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Granite Construction by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

