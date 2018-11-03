Brokerages Expect Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) to Post $1.59 EPS

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cent PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Cent PUERTO S A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

NYSE CEPU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Cent PUERTO S A/S has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cent PUERTO S A/S will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in Cent PUERTO S A/S by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cent PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

