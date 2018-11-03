Brokerages Anticipate Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:WRN) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s earnings. Western Copper and Gold also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Copper and Gold.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold (NASDAQ:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Monday, September 17th.

WRN stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.