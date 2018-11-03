Brokerages Anticipate Verastem Inc (VSTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Verastem posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

VSTM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other news, CEO Robert Forrester bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,638. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $139,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $139,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

VSTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 1,945,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,370. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $380.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.14.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

