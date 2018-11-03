Brokerages Anticipate Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $15.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lazydays an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

In other news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 27,541 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $222,255.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.95. 11,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,451. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $162.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Lazydays will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

