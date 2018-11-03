Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite Inc (EB) to Announce ($0.48) EPS

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eventbrite an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 295,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,635. Eventbrite has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $40.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eventbrite stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

