Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stake Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 56,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Broadcom to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Broadcom to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.77.

Broadcom stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,785,345. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

