Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 523,407 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.