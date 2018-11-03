Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.18.
BFAM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 479,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,035. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.19.
In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $843,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $124,674.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,048. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 242.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.
