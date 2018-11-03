Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 479,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,035. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $843,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $124,674.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,048. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 242.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.