Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Short Interest Down 46.6% in October

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,655,605 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the September 28th total of 4,973,855 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,446,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE BDN opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

In related news, EVP William D. Redd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,377.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,087.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,476,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,363,000 after buying an additional 1,207,466 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,925,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,027,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 43.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,571,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,933,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $41,441,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

