Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 1,700 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,849.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,407,000 after buying an additional 944,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 167.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 531,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 333,130 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,087,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,936,000 after buying an additional 214,707 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 875,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,951,000 after buying an additional 186,752 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 647,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,006,000 after buying an additional 177,637 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. ValuEngine raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $106.16 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karen Flynn sold 20,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $2,377,833.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,057.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.