Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Chairman Michael F. Mahoney Sells 116,666 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $4,240,809.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,372. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,853,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,021,000 after acquiring an additional 278,777 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 965,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
