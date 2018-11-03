Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

In related news, insider George G. Schwartz sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $88,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth about $170,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth about $255,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17,205.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $13.80. 420,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,479. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.03 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.