Boston Family Office LLC Buys 2,510 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3,755.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

SSNC opened at $50.52 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.