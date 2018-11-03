Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Position Lowered by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Booking were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Booking by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Booking by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Booking by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Booking by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,138.41.

BKNG stock opened at $1,875.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,630.56 and a 12 month high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total value of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

