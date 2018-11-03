BMO Capital Markets Lowers Xylem (XYL) Price Target to $82.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.57.

XYL opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Xylem has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In other Xylem news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,231. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 58,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $5,151,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

