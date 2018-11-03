BMO Capital Markets Lowers QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Price Target to $48.00

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

QTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised QTS Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 508,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,930. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $88,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 65,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.