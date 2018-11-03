BMO Capital Markets Lowers Endeavour Silver (EDR) Price Target to C$3.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDR. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$2.80 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$50.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.28 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.41%.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

