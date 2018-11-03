BMO Capital Markets Increases Credit Acceptance (CACC) Price Target to $333.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 target price on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.57.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ CACC traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $423.57. 58,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 36.75 and a quick ratio of 33.69. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $277.68 and a 52 week high of $467.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total value of $921,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.56, for a total value of $581,828.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,233,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.