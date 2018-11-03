Bluzelle Reaches Market Cap of $28.64 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, DragonEX, Bitbns and FCoin. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150094 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00251806 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $621.81 or 0.09801640 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,767,618 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bluzelle Token Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, FCoin, Bitbns, IDEX, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Radar Relay, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

