bluebird bio (BLUE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLUE. Gabelli began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on bluebird bio to $163.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of BLUE traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,588. bluebird bio has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, Director James Mandell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $150,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.61, for a total value of $281,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,893.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,359 shares of company stock worth $6,761,176. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth about $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 10,811.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 635.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

