Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003288 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, IDEX and Upbit. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and $110,162.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250742 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $620.08 or 0.09724884 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,861,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

