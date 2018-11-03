Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $123.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00150503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00252516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.08 or 0.09662211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

