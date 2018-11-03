BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ConvergeOne were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVON. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ConvergeOne in the second quarter worth $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ConvergeOne in the second quarter worth $651,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConvergeOne in the second quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ConvergeOne in the first quarter worth $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVON opened at $9.28 on Friday. ConvergeOne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.55.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. ConvergeOne had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 95.89%. The business had revenue of $404.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that ConvergeOne Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConvergeOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ConvergeOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ConvergeOne Profile

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

